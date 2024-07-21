What does President Biden's announcement mean for the GOP?
Conservative strategist Scott Jennings talks with NPR's Andrew Limbong about what President Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race means for the GOP.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Conservative strategist Scott Jennings talks with NPR's Andrew Limbong about what President Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race means for the GOP.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.