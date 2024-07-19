© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Navy exonerates 256 Black sailors unjustly punished over 1944 port explosion

By Gabriel Spitzer
Published July 19, 2024 at 4:44 AM EDT

Fifty Black sailors were convicted of mutiny after a massive Naval disaster during World War II. This week the Navy finally cleared their names.

Gabriel Spitzer
Gabriel Spitzer (he/him) is Senior Editor of Short Wave, NPR's daily science podcast. He comes to NPR following years of experience at Member stations – most recently at KNKX in Seattle, where he covered science and health and then co-founded and hosted the weekly show Sound Effect. That show told character-driven stories of the region's people. When the Pacific Northwest became the first place in the U.S. hit by COVID-19, the show switched gears and relaunched as Transmission, one of the country's first podcasts about the pandemic.
