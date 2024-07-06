© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Liz Moore on her novel 'The God of the Woods'

Published July 6, 2024 at 8:16 AM EDT

NPR's Scott Simon asks Liz Moore about her new novel "The God of the Woods," set in the Adirondack mountains in 1975. Moore also wrote 2020's best-selling "Long Bright River."

