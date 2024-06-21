Spotted lanternfly eggs found attached to an art installation headed for California’s wine country
Spotted lanternflies have been seen in California, where the invasive species poses a risk to the state's lucrative wine industry.
Spotted lanternflies have been seen in California, where the invasive species poses a risk to the state's lucrative wine industry.
