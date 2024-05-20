© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate today to support the journalism you rely on!

Nonprofit trains young singers in Philadelphia and beyond

By Buffy Gorrilla
Published May 20, 2024 at 4:48 PM EDT

Singing lessons can be too expensive for some kids, but a nonprofit called Art Smart provides free lessons and mentoring to young singers in Philadelphia and other cities.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NHPR Music NewsNPR National News
Buffy Gorrilla
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.