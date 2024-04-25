Morning news brief
Grand jury in Arizona indicts 18 allies of ex-President Trump. Supreme Court to hear Trump's claim he's immune from criminal prosecution. Secretary of State Blinken meets with top Chinese officials.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Grand jury in Arizona indicts 18 allies of ex-President Trump. Supreme Court to hear Trump's claim he's immune from criminal prosecution. Secretary of State Blinken meets with top Chinese officials.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.