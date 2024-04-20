Trump's trials update
With jury selection concluded, opening statements are scheduled for Monday in former President Donald Trump's New York hush money trial. NPR talks with University of Baltimore law professor Kim Wehle.
Copyright 2024 NPR
With jury selection concluded, opening statements are scheduled for Monday in former President Donald Trump's New York hush money trial. NPR talks with University of Baltimore law professor Kim Wehle.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.