Diving into Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department'
In the middle of a worldwide tour that has grossed more than one billion dollars, Taylor Swift has released her 11th album. It's called The Tortured Poets Department.
Copyright 2024 NPR
In the middle of a worldwide tour that has grossed more than one billion dollars, Taylor Swift has released her 11th album. It's called The Tortured Poets Department.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.