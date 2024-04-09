Physicist Peter Higgs, whose subatomic particle research changed the world, has died
The Nobel-Prize-winning physicist Peter Higgs has died at age 94. He was celebrated for his work on the mass of subatomic particles.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The Nobel-Prize-winning physicist Peter Higgs has died at age 94. He was celebrated for his work on the mass of subatomic particles.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.