© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle during the month of April or May and you'll be entered into a $500 Visa gift card drawing!

Growing 'battery belt' for EV plants could spark economy

By Jay Price
Published April 7, 2024 at 4:42 PM EDT

EV battery plants are moving into the Southeast, bringing back better jobs than those lost in the textile and furniture industry that's been in decline in the region.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Jay Price
Jay Price is the military and veterans affairs reporter for North Carolina Public Radio - WUNC.
See stories by Jay Price
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.