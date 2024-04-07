Growing 'battery belt' for EV plants could spark economy
EV battery plants are moving into the Southeast, bringing back better jobs than those lost in the textile and furniture industry that's been in decline in the region.
Copyright 2024 NPR
EV battery plants are moving into the Southeast, bringing back better jobs than those lost in the textile and furniture industry that's been in decline in the region.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.