© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle during the month of April or May and you'll be entered into a $500 Visa gift card drawing!

Tennessee became the first state to protect musicians from generative AI

By Jewly Hight
Published April 6, 2024 at 8:31 AM EDT

A Tennessee bill seeks to ban unauthorized deepfakes and regulate how AI platforms use copyrighted material to train algorithms without permission.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NHPR Music News
Jewly Hight
See stories by Jewly Hight
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.