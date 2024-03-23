© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Shakira's 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' is her first album in 7 years

By Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Published March 23, 2024 at 8:04 AM EDT

Shakira's new album, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," is her first in seven years and is being marketed as a comeback after a highly-publicized romantic breakup.

