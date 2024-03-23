Shakira's 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' is her first album in 7 years
Shakira's new album, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," is her first in seven years and is being marketed as a comeback after a highly-publicized romantic breakup.
Copyright 2024 NPR
