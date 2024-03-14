© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Win a trip to a Tiny Desk Concert

By NPR Staff
Published March 14, 2024 at 8:18 AM EDT
NPR
The 2025 Tiny Desk Giveaway is free to enter, and open until September 12.

Updated July 8, 2025 at 6:34 AM EDT

We're giving away a trip for one lucky winner and their friend to visit the NPR offices in Washington, D.C., and see a Tiny Desk Concert LIVE in person!

This giveaway is totally free to enter, but you can also grab some limited-edition merch to support public media and boost your chances to win. So check out the entry page for more details (and pics of the cool merch items 😉), and good luck!

No purchase or donation required for entry. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. 18yrs or older. Deadline September 12, 2025, 11:59PM PT. ARV: $3,800. Official rules at propeller.la/support/ Sponsors: NPR, Moises.

Copyright 2025 NPR

NHPR Music News
NPR Staff
