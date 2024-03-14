© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Dynamic pricing could be coming to a supermarket near you

By Amanda Aronczyk
Published March 14, 2024 at 5:14 AM EDT

When we think of dynamic pricing, we usually think of airlines, Uber or Amazon quickly changing their prices. But now, dynamic pricing is coming to supermarkets.

