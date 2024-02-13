© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local independent journalism by becoming a sustaining member today.

Andy Reid and Travis Kelce brush off Super Bowl outburst

Published February 13, 2024 at 5:13 AM EST

In an outburst during the Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce yelled at head coach Andy Reid and pushed him. But Reid laughed it off after the big win.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.