The start of a Chiefs dynasty
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Nate Taylor, a writer for The Athletic, about the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes becoming Super Bowl champions again after defeating San Francisco.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Nate Taylor, a writer for The Athletic, about the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes becoming Super Bowl champions again after defeating San Francisco.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.