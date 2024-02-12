Morning news brief
Israel threatens ground offensive against Rafah in southern Gaza. Trump reignites questions about what he'd do to U.S. alliances as president. Republicans call on President Biden to close the border.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Israel threatens ground offensive against Rafah in southern Gaza. Trump reignites questions about what he'd do to U.S. alliances as president. Republicans call on President Biden to close the border.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.