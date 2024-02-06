Morning news brief
In Southern California days of rain have turned hills into rivers of mud. Nevada is the next state to host presidential nominating contests. Dartmouth is reinstating SAT and ACT testing requirements.
Copyright 2024 NPR
In Southern California days of rain have turned hills into rivers of mud. Nevada is the next state to host presidential nominating contests. Dartmouth is reinstating SAT and ACT testing requirements.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.