© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become an NHPR sustaining member today!

81st Golden Globes: 'Oppenheimer' dominates, 'Poor Things' upsets 'Barbie'

By Michel Martin,
Bilal Qureshi
Published January 8, 2024 at 5:06 AM EST

This year's Golden Globes were handed out in the first major broadcast of the Hollywood awards season since actors' and writers' strikes were settled.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Bilal Qureshi
See stories by Bilal Qureshi

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.