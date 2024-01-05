Was it a strong finish to the 2023 job market? The Labor Department has an answer
The Labor Department delivers its final jobs report of 2023 Friday morning. The job market held up well last year, despite rising interest rates.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The Labor Department delivers its final jobs report of 2023 Friday morning. The job market held up well last year, despite rising interest rates.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.