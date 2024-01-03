© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Trump appeals Colorado ballot ruling

By Carrie Johnson
Published January 3, 2024 at 5:29 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a landmark decision by Colorado's top court that ruled him ineligible from appearing on that state's primary ballot.

Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
