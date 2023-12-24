© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make an impact on NHPR and NH Food Bank this holiday season!

A subdued Christmas Eve in Bethlehem

By Jason DeRose
Published December 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST

Churches in the Holy Land have canceled big Christmas celebrations in favor of quieter, somber worship services. The move is meant to draw attention to the violence in Gaza and the West Bank.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Jason DeRose
Jason DeRose is the Western Bureau Chief for NPR News, based at NPR West in Culver City. He edits news coverage from Member station reporters and freelancers in California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska and Hawaii. DeRose also edits coverage of religion and LGBTQ issues for the National Desk.
See stories by Jason DeRose

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.