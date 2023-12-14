DK Metcalf's ASL teacher says Seahawks receiver brings his own style to the language
Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf is learning American Sign Language and using it in his touchdown celebrations. We hear from his ASL instructor.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf is learning American Sign Language and using it in his touchdown celebrations. We hear from his ASL instructor.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.