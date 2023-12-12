Morning news brief
Top Texas court rules against a woman who sought an abortion for a complicated pregnancy, Ukraine's leader meets President Biden, and the Supreme Court weighs legal protections for ex-President Trump.
Copyright 2023 NPR
