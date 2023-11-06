Big city mayors ask White House for help with migrant influx
The mayors of several big cities struggling with increasing numbers of migrants met with White House staff Friday asking for help, led by the new mayor of Denver.
Copyright 2023 CPR News
The mayors of several big cities struggling with increasing numbers of migrants met with White House staff Friday asking for help, led by the new mayor of Denver.
Copyright 2023 CPR News
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.