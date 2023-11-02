Divisions remain among members of the House of Representatives
The House voted down the effort to expel Santos, they decided not to censure two other members, does this mean that everyone is getting along in the house these days?
Copyright 2023 NPR
The House voted down the effort to expel Santos, they decided not to censure two other members, does this mean that everyone is getting along in the house these days?
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.