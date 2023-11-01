Arlo Parks: Tiny Desk Concert

Watching Arlo Parks read an excerpt from her newly published book of poetry, The Magic Border, during her performance, it felt like a full circle moment for her. Her origins as a musician began with poetry, but she also explained between songs that Tiny Desk concerts also planted seeds during her formative years as an artist. "This session is generally one of the reasons that I decided to make music and I grew up with this session, so it's really special to be here." Three years ago, with just a guitar in tow, she recorded a Tiny Desk home concert. Two albums later, she's made it official behind the real Desk, this time with a full band to back her up.

Aside from "Eugene" from her Grammy-nominated, Mercury Prize-winning debut album, the entire set is comprised of cuts from her sophomore album, My Soft Machine. The drum loops and breaks hit hard on My Soft Machine, but these stripped-down versions deviate just enough to allow her voice to sit at the forefront. Whether speaking or singing, the British singer-songwriter puts me at ease and eloquently articulates relatable emotions in ways a mere layman couldn't imagine. At 23 years old, her poetic, feelings-first approach to music continues to set her apart from so many others in her class and I'm excited to hear how this coming-of-age story continues to evolve.

SET LIST

"Blades"

"Eugene"

"Pegasus"

"Impurities"



MUSICIANS

Arlo Parks: lead vocals

James Fernandez: drums, music direction

Hannah Jacobs: keys, vocals

Sam Harding: bass, vocals

Dani Diodato: guitar, vocals

Matt Maijah: vocals



