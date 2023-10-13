Thousands of Afghans are without homes after devastating earthquakes
The United Nations is pleading for more aid as thousands of Afghans shiver in tents after earthquakes flattened villages and killed more than 1,000 people.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The United Nations is pleading for more aid as thousands of Afghans shiver in tents after earthquakes flattened villages and killed more than 1,000 people.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.