© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism with a sustaining gift today.

A NASA space probe that's used to observe the sun has set a speed record

Published October 11, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT

On its 17th probe around the sun, NASA's Parker Solar Probe traveled at 394,736 miles per hour — making the probe the fastest human-made object in history.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.