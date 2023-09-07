© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member and your gift will be matched $1:$1 for an entire year!

U.S. Army report shows women serving in the special forces face intense sexism

By Steve Walsh
Published September 7, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT

Women in the U.S. military's special forces still face intense sexism according to recent reports, including one that focuses on Army Rangers.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Steve Walsh
As a military reporter, Steve Walsh delivers stories and features for TV, radio and the web.
See stories by Steve Walsh

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.