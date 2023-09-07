U.S. Army report shows women serving in the special forces face intense sexism
Women in the U.S. military's special forces still face intense sexism according to recent reports, including one that focuses on Army Rangers.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Women in the U.S. military's special forces still face intense sexism according to recent reports, including one that focuses on Army Rangers.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.