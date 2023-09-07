© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member and your gift will be matched $1:$1 for an entire year!

First offshore wind turbine components depart New Bedford for Vineyard Wind

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published September 7, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT
A barge departs from New Bedford Harbor carrying the major components for the first offshore wind turbine for Vineyard Wind: three tower sections (two of which are already connected), three blades, and a nacelle, Sept. 6, 2023.
Steven LePage
/
CAI
A barge departs from New Bedford Harbor carrying the major components for the first offshore wind turbine for Vineyard Wind: three tower sections (two of which are already connected), three blades, and a nacelle, Sept. 6, 2023.

In a milestone for U.S. offshore wind, a barge departed from New Bedford Harbor Wednesday afternoon carrying components for the first of 62 turbines for Vineyard Wind.

The tower, three blades and nacelle weigh more than 1,700 tons.

The barge would spend about half a day traveling 65 miles to the site south of Martha’s Vineyard.

A specialized vessel for installing the turbines is already there.

It will use a massive crane to unload the parts onto the vessel deck before lifting them into place.

Offshore wind turbine components are stored at the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal before shipping out to Vineyard Wind.
Steven LePage
/
CAI
Offshore wind turbine components are stored at the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal before shipping out to Vineyard Wind.

Massachusetts electric companies, in cooperation with the state, selected Vineyard Wind five years ago for the state's first offshore wind contract.

The project won federal approval in 2021.

Vineyard Wind is expected to start generating power later this year.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
See stories by Jennette Barnes

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.