ACC is latest conference to expand by adding Stanford, Cal and SMU
What does the realignment of the big NCAA conferences tell us about the future of college sports? NPR's Daniel Estrin talks to Daniel Libit, reporter at Sportico.
Copyright 2023 NPR
What does the realignment of the big NCAA conferences tell us about the future of college sports? NPR's Daniel Estrin talks to Daniel Libit, reporter at Sportico.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.