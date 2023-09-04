© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member and your gift will be matched $1:$1 for an entire year!

ACC is latest conference to expand by adding Stanford, Cal and SMU

Published September 4, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT

What does the realignment of the big NCAA conferences tell us about the future of college sports? NPR's Daniel Estrin talks to Daniel Libit, reporter at Sportico.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.