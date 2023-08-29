13 trees are on the shortlist to win the U.K.'s Tree of the Year Contest
An introduction to some of the favorites to win Tree of the Year in the United Kingdom. The finalists have been chosen and voting runs through October.
Copyright 2023 NPR
