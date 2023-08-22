© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Sha'Carri Richardson is officially the fastest woman in the world

Published August 22, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT

Richardson won the women's 100 meter title at the 2023 track and field world championships Monday in Budapest, Hungary. She won with a time of 10.65 seconds.

Copyright 2023 NPR

