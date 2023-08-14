Despite the Hollywood strike, some movies are still in production. Here's why
Hollywood actors are on strike, but the union is allowing some productions to continue. That's created some disagreement in the rank and file.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Hollywood actors are on strike, but the union is allowing some productions to continue. That's created some disagreement in the rank and file.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.