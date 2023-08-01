NYC has seen an influx of 90,000 migrants and asylum seekers since last spring
New York City is grappling with an influx of immigrants. The Manhattan shelter that has long been a beacon for asylum seekers is now at capacity.
Copyright 2023 NPR
New York City is grappling with an influx of immigrants. The Manhattan shelter that has long been a beacon for asylum seekers is now at capacity.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.