After more than five decades, Rev. Jesse Jackson steps down at Rainbow-Push Coalition
The Reverend Jesse Jackson is stepping down as the leader of the Rainbow-Push Coalition after more than a half century of activism.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The Reverend Jesse Jackson is stepping down as the leader of the Rainbow-Push Coalition after more than a half century of activism.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.