© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Purchase tickets today for our Summer Raffle! You could be the Grand Prize winner!

The consequences of war are evident at a prosthetic center in Yemen

By Fatma Tanis
Published July 12, 2023 at 5:08 AM EDT

The war in Yemen is slowing down but one of the lasting effects can be seen in the large numbers of people — many of them children — who need prosthetic limbs.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Fatma Tanis
See stories by Fatma Tanis

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.