Why growing wind and solar projects can't connect to the grid
Many green energy projects want to connect to the grid but they're running into a surprising obstacle. (Story aired on All Things Considered on June 15,2023.)
Copyright 2023 NPR
Many green energy projects want to connect to the grid but they're running into a surprising obstacle. (Story aired on All Things Considered on June 15,2023.)
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.