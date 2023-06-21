© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift to support independent journalism in the Granite State.

Why growing wind and solar projects can't connect to the grid

By Dan Charles
Published June 21, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT

Many green energy projects want to connect to the grid but they're running into a surprising obstacle. (Story aired on All Things Considered on June 15,2023.)

Copyright 2023 NPR

Dan Charles
Dan Charles is NPR's food and agriculture correspondent.
See stories by Dan Charles

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.