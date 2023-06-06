What's up with all the haze in CT? Canadian wildfires bring unhealthy air to New England this week

Residents across Connecticut were greeted by hazy air Tuesday morning as smoke from Canadian wildfires drifted across New England.

More than 160 fires are currently burning across Quebec as Canada could see its worst wildfire season ever. A stalled pressure system over Nova Scotia is sending smoke from those fires down into Connecticut. Federal and state forecasters are predicting the smoke to linger in New England for a few days.

Air filled with fine particulate matter contributes to unhealthy air quality, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

"Hazy skies, reduced visibility, and the odor of burning wood is very likely as the smoke plumes are transported over the region," the agency said. "During the times that significant smoke is in your area, it is recommended that people with pre-existing medical conditions remain indoors with windows closed while circulating indoor air with a fan or air conditioner."

Smoke from the fires is elevating fine particulate matter in the region. Fine particle pollution can impact lungs and heart, which can cause breathing problems and aggravate asthma.

"When particulate matter levels are elevated, people should refrain from strenuous outdoor activity, especially sensitive populations such as children and adults with respiratory problems," according to the EPA.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said unhealthy air levels may persist through Wednesday.