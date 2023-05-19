NHPR June Fund Drive 2023

1 of 7 — Rotas-no-Alentejo_D(1).jpg 2 of 7 — Portugal (Image from Jeongyoon)(1).jpg 3 of 7 — Stone tower to Serpa castle.jpg 4 of 7 — alentejo-castle(1).jpeg 5 of 7 — IMG_4138.jpg 6 of 7 — Portugal (Image from Jeongyoon).jpg 7 of 7 — Herdade das Servas(1).jpg

WIN A TRIP TO PORTUGAL!

Make a gift during NHPR's June Fund Drive and you will automatically be entered to win a trip for 2 to Portugal! You and a guest will fly from Boston to Lisbon courtesy of Sagres Vacations and spend 5 nights at the Serpa Hotel courtesy of Visit Alentejo. Trip includes car rental so you can explore all that the beautiful and historical Alentejo Region has to offer.

Just an hour from Lisbon, the Alentejo Region is made up of fortified hill towns featuring traditional crafts and foods. Making up 30% of Portugal, the region has flowing vineyards and olive oil groves with a mild climate. Visitors enjoy the traditional cuisine and distinct local olive oils, bold wines, as well as exploring the rolling cork plains, natural reserves and more than 85 miles of Atlantic coastline.

Thank you to Sagres Vacations and Visit Alentejo for donating the trip!

Drawing Rules & Regulations

Fund Drive FAQ's