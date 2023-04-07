© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Leila Fadel
Published April 7, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT

Tenn. state lawmakers vote out two Democrats following gun control protests. Pentagon probes leaked documents on war in Ukraine. The White House moves to make broad, transgender sports bans illegal.

