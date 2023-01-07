Can Brazil's Lula save the Amazon?
NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with environmental researcher Erika Berenguer about Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's ambitions to save the Amazon rainforest from deforestation.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with environmental researcher Erika Berenguer about Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's ambitions to save the Amazon rainforest from deforestation.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.