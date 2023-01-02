When another military offensive might happen in Ukraine, and what it would look like
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges about when we might see another major military offensive in Ukraine.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges about when we might see another major military offensive in Ukraine.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.