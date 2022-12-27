© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Morning news brief

By A Martínez
Published December 27, 2022 at 5:06 AM EST

China is re-opening its pandemic closed borders. Ukraine wants to host a peace summit at the U.N. in February. States that charged people to pay foster care bills added to the struggles of families.

A Martínez
