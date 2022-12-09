© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Commission holds first meeting on train service between Boston and the Berkshires

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published December 9, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST
Passengers board Amtrak's Lake Shore Limited after it arrives in Springfield, Massachusetts, on February 10, 2020.
Passengers board Amtrak's Lake Shore Limited after it arrives in Springfield, Massachusetts, on February 10, 2020.

A committee focused on train service between western Massachusetts and Boston held a hearing in Pittsfield Friday.

It was the first of six planned public meetings by the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission.

One of their tasks is to recommend an entity that would oversee the service.

It's also following up on findings from the East-West Passenger Rail Study Advisory Committee, which met a few years ago.

The commission took public testimony.

Michael Leary, with Berkshire Health Systems, said new rail service would not just help patients get to Boston when they need to but help with recruiting doctors as well.

"A lot of providers want to have ease of access to New York, to Boston, to Springfield, to Albany," he said. "This would greatly help our recruitment efforts."

Pittsfield resident Alisa Costa stressed the importance of the commission hearing from diverse viewpoints.

"Bringing in people specifically who are disabled, who are older, who can't drive, who are struggling economically, will give you better data in making your plan," she said.

The commission's final report is due to the state next spring.

New England News Collaborative
