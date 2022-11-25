Bluegrass icon Billy Strings recorded his new album with his dad
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with bluegrass musician Billy Strings and his dad who taught him how to play guitar, Terry Barber, about their new album, "Me/And/Dad."
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with bluegrass musician Billy Strings and his dad who taught him how to play guitar, Terry Barber, about their new album, "Me/And/Dad."
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.