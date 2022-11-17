© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help support both NHPR and the NH Food Bank when you make a gift of support today.

The Biden administration prepares for the end of Title 42

By Joel Rose,
Angela Kocherga
Published November 17, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST

Washington and El Paso, Texas react as the Biden administration prepares for the end of Title 42 after a federal judge declared the pandemic border restrictions unlawful.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers immigration and breaking news.
See stories by Joel Rose
Angela Kocherga
Emmy winning multimedia journalist Angela Kocherga is news director with KTEP and Borderzine. She is also multimedia editor with ElPasoMatters.org, an independent news organization.
See stories by Angela Kocherga

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.