Police give few details on the apparent murders of four University of Idaho students
Police are giving few details and contradictory information about the apparent murders of four University of Idaho students on Sunday.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Police are giving few details and contradictory information about the apparent murders of four University of Idaho students on Sunday.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.