Fallout from the GOP's poor showing in midterms continues on Capitol Hill
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., says he will challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell following a disappointing GOP showing in the 2022 midterms.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., says he will challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell following a disappointing GOP showing in the 2022 midterms.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.